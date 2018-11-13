Tenaris (TS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.94

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 194621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Tenaris’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2,302.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

