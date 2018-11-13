Ternio (TERN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.36 Million

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 40% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Ternio has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Ternio token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. Ternio has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $69,800.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ternio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00144854 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00240738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.39 or 0.10749971 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 999,924,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,274,561 tokens. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.