Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 19000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Get Terraco Gold alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/terraco-gold-ten-hits-new-1-year-high-at-0-10.html.

Terraco Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEN)

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties; and the acquisition of royalty assets in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 210 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Terraco Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terraco Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.