Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,619 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $495,079.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “$96.20” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

