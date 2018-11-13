The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $211.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 45,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $2,245,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,354 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,188. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

