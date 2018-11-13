The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Holdings Cut by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRSC. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRSC opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $910.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.61. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $421.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.90 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRSC. BidaskClub downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

