TheStreet Downgrades Magellan Health (MGLN) to C+

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of MGLN opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the healthcare management business. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management, and Corporate. The Healthcare segment comprises of the Commercial and Government reporting units. The Pharmacy Management segment offers products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under both the medical and the pharmacy benefit.The Corporate segment covers amounts not allocated to the Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments.

