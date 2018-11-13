TheStreet Downgrades SunOpta (STKL) to D+

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STKL. ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.69 million, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.17. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.80 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

