TheStreet Lowers Telecom Argentina (TEO) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

TEO stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 99.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 36.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

