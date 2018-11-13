ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Receives €27.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.24 ($30.51).

TKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching €16.79 ($19.52). 5,346,419 shares of the stock were exchanged. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

