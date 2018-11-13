Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. Purchases 21,300 Shares of Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. grew its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Nevro makes up approximately 1.4% of Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Nevro worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Nevro by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nevro by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Nevro by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Nevro by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Nevro from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

NVRO stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of -0.29. Nevro Corp has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.29 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

