Titanium Transportation Group Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Titanium Transportation Group from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$1.55 on Monday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.35.

In related news, insider Trunkeast Investments Canada L sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$70,000.00.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment in Canada and the United States.

