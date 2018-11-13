TiVo Corp (TIVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TiVo by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TiVo by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 43,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TiVo by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 316,946 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TiVo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in TiVo by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIVO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 812,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.55. TiVo has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

