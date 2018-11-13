TJX Companies (TJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. TJX Companies has set its Q3 guidance at $1.18-1.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.83-4.88 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TJX Companies (TJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/tjx-companies-tjx-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.