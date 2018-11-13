TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,918,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,765,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Stock Price Down 8.6%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/top-ships-tops-stock-price-down-8-6.html.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.