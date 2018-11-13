Torchmark Co. (TMK) Stake Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Torchmark worth $57,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 1,298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 22,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMK opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. Torchmark Co. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In other Torchmark news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $3,952,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $1,595,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,021,261.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,829 shares of company stock worth $33,498,056. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

