Toronto Dominion Bank Has $176.52 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,054,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $176,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,210.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $68.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 226.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

