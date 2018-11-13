Toronto Dominion Bank Has $98.52 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045,041 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.00% of Nielsen worth $98,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,294,000 after buying an additional 527,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,439,000 after buying an additional 12,496,283 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,997,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after buying an additional 198,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

