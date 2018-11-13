Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE TD opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.5144 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/toronto-dominion-bank-td-shares-bought-by-comerica-bank.html.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.