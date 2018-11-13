Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Holdings Reduced by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE TM opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $114.14 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Holdings Reduced by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/toyota-motor-corp-tm-holdings-reduced-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.