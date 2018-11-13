TPI Composites (TPIC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.61.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 223,182 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $6,374,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 48,080 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $1,327,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,629,265 shares of company stock valued at $71,588,130. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $20,767,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 130.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 480,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 267,717 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $6,567,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 771.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 215,563 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.