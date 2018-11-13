Traders Buy Ecolab (ECL) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $59.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.49 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ecolab had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Ecolab traded down ($1.33) for the day and closed at $158.00Specifically, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total value of $1,302,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,110 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,320 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura cut their target price on Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Get Ecolab alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,429 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,112,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,897 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 742,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,074,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,386,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Ecolab (ECL) on Weakness Following Insider Selling” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/traders-buy-ecolab-ecl-on-weakness-following-insider-selling.html.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.