Traders Buy Large Volume of NeoGenomics Call Options (NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,678 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,290% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 278.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

