Traders Buy Shares of CIGNA (CI) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $169.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $127.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.87 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, CIGNA had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. CIGNA traded down ($4.37) for the day and closed at $213.05

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CIGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CIGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,938,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,402. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 81.6% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CIGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in CIGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 22.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

