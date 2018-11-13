Traders Buy Williams Companies (WMB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) on weakness during trading on Monday. $142.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $22.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $119.22 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Williams Companies had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Williams Companies traded down ($0.50) for the day and closed at $24.83

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,483. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

