Traders Purchase Large Volume of Copart Call Options (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,728 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,459% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 call options.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Copart has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 88.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

