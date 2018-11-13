Traders Sell American Airlines Group (AAL) on Strength (AAL)

Traders sold shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $55.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.42 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, American Airlines Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. American Airlines Group traded up $0.64 for the day and closed at $36.86

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 252.8% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,984,069 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $227,147,000 after buying an additional 4,287,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 999.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,753,000 after buying an additional 1,646,418 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,341,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,766,000 after buying an additional 669,842 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 160.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,002,733 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after buying an additional 618,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 186.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 839,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 546,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

