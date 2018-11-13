TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Director Sells $154,484.75 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $154,484.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 9,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,951. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 173,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TransAct Technologies from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/transact-technologies-incorporated-tact-director-sells-154484-75-in-stock.html.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.