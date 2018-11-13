TransAct Technologies (TACT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TACT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of TACT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.67. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Chairman Bart C. Shuldman sold 3,462 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $49,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 173,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

