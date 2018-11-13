TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TAT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/transatlantic-petroleum-tat-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.