Transcodium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $209,162.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Transcodium has a market cap of $145,185.00 and $209,162.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00145542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00242408 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $696.22 or 0.10946760 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

