Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stake Lessened by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

NYSE:TRV opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.67 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

