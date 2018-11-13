Trican Well Service (TCW) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trican Well Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Evercore cut Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$253.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.0599999954716985 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly acquired 20,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

