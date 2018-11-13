Trican Well Service (TCW) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Evercore

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target decreased by Evercore from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCW. GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW opened at C$1.43 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$253.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.0599999954716985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trican Well Service news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.