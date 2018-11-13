TriMas Corp (TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $205.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. TriMas reported sales of $195.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $869.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.37 million to $873.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $899.73 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $909.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TriMas had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $223.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TriMas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,332. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.79.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

