Trinidad Drilling (TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has C$1.68 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.25.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDG. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Trinidad Drilling from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trinidad Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$2.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.50 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trinidad Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.68 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.95.

TDG opened at C$1.65 on Friday. Trinidad Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.33 and a 1 year high of C$2.11.

Trinidad Drilling Company Profile

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

