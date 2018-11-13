Tripadvisor (TRIP) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.71.

TRIP opened at $62.67 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,987,460 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $561,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,755 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $377,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tripadvisor by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,020,070 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 382,771 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3,977.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,107,553 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tripadvisor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,609 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

