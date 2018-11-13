Tripadvisor (TRIP) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRIP. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $62.67 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 130.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $38,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,156 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,413 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

