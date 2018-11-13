Triumph Group (TGI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 68.14%. The company had revenue of $855.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

