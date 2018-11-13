Trupanion (TRUP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.22.

Trupanion stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $911.37 million, a P/E ratio of -362.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $148,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,289,989 shares in the company, valued at $48,000,490.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $668,806. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 16.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 111.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

