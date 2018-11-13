TT Electronics (TTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TTG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

LON TTG opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.82) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.