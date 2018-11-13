Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stake Raised by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Twitter were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,445,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Twitter by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $449,336,000 after buying an additional 3,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 533.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $24,185,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,634,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,950,753.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,702 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $127,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,174,995 shares of company stock valued at $127,400,778 over the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/twitter-inc-twtr-stake-raised-by-keystone-financial-group.html.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.