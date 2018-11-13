Tyson Foods (TSN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.36 billion.Tyson Foods also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.75-6.10 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.56.
Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.17.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.
