U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Reduced by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

USB stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,420,610 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

