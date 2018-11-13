UBS Group Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Basf (BAS)

UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.50 ($105.23).

Basf stock opened at €67.82 ($78.86) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

