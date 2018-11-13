UBS Group Trims Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Target Price to $70.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after acquiring an additional 521,850 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.