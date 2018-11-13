UDR, Inc. (UDR) VP Sells $412,900.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 1,186,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,285. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.3323 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 299,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in UDR by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 765,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,739,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) VP Sells $412,900.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/udr-inc-udr-vp-sells-412900-00-in-stock.html.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.