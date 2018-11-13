Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Given a $335.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULTA. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. OTR Global lowered Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.92.

ULTA opened at $308.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $191.70 and a 12 month high of $312.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,253.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

