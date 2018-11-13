Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock to $325.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $312.38 and last traded at $309.09, with a volume of 1021827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.12.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $336.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.92.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,253.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

