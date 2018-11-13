Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.81. 7,306,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 3,999,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

The stock has a market cap of $303.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.60.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 89,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

